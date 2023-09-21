Forehand and Reverse: previews and guests today, 21 September 2023

This evening, Thursday 21 September 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rete 4 Forehand and backhand, Paolo Del Debbio’s program focuses on the latest news and current affairs, politics and much more. In the studio, as always, many guests. But what will we talk about today? Who are the guests? Below is all the information in detail.

Paolo Del Debbio interviews the Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Francesco Lollobrigida. During the evening, an in-depth analysis of citizenship income, with the controversy over training courses for former recipients of the subsidy. Furthermore, a focus on the reform of the highway code. Among the many guests who will accompany Paolo Del Debbio: Carlo Fidanza, Sandro Gozi, Matteo Perego, Lorenzo Pacini, Silvia Sardone, Alessandro Rapinese, Leonardo Donno, Giuliano Granato and Diana De Marchi.

Where to see today’s episode – Thursday 21 September 2023 – of Dritto e rovescio on TV and live streaming? Paolo Del Debbio’s program is broadcast on Thursday evenings in prime time on Rete 4 (channel 4 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform MedisetPlay.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.