Forehand and Reverse: previews and guests of today, 21 December 2023

This evening, Thursday 21 December 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rete 4 Forehand and backhand, Paolo Del Debbio's program focusing on the latest news and current affairs, politics and much more. In the studio, as always, many guests. But what will we talk about today? Who are the guests? Below is all the information in detail.

Previews and guests

Paolo Del Debbio interviews the President of the 5 Star Movement Giuseppe Conte. During the episode, an in-depth analysis will be dedicated to the economy: from the measures contained in the financial package, to the difficulties that many Italians have to face especially during the Christmas period. Among Paolo Del Debbio's guests: Carlo Fidanza, Elisabetta Gualmini, Silvia Sardone, Maurizio Gasparri, Diana De Marchi and Michela Vittoria Brambilla.

Where to see today's episode – Thursday 21 December 2023 – of Dritto e rovescio on TV and live streaming? Paolo Del Debbio's program is broadcast on Thursday evenings in prime time on Rete 4 (channel 4 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform MedisetPlay.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.