Forehand and Reverse: previews and guests today, 19 October 2023

This evening, Thursday 19 October 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rete 4 Forehand and backhand, Paolo Del Debbio’s program focuses on the latest news and current affairs, politics and much more. In the studio, as always, many guests. But what will we talk about today? Who are the guests? Below is all the information in detail.

Previews and guests

Guido Crosetto and Matteo Renzi will be guests of Paolo Del Debbio on Dritto e Rovescio this evening, Thursday 19 October, in prime time on Rete 4. With the Minister of Defense and the leader of Italia Viva, ample space will be dedicated to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, with the escalation of violence and attacks that have been taking place for days in the Middle East. During the evening, ample space will also be dedicated to the terrorism alarm which is once again scaring Europe after the recent attack which took place on Monday evening in Brussels and cost the lives of two Swedish citizens.

Where to see today’s episode – Thursday 19 October 2023 – of Dritto e rovescio on TV and live streaming? Paolo Del Debbio’s program is broadcast on Thursday evenings in prime time on Rete 4 (channel 4 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform MedisetPlay.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.