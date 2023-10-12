Forehand and Reverse: previews and guests today, 12 October 2023

This evening, Thursday 12 October 2023, at 9.25 pm on Rete 4 Forehand and backhand, Paolo Del Debbio’s program focusing on the latest news and current affairs, politics and much more. In the studio, as always, many guests. But what will we talk about today? Who are the guests? Below is all the information in detail.

Previews and guests

In the new prime time talk show on Rete 4 Paolo Del Debbio will address the topic of the conflict between Israel and Palestine, with exclusive documents and testimonies of the escalation of cruelty that emerge hour after hour from the Hamas attack last Saturday. Furthermore, a page on the possible economic repercussions of this war on the pockets of Italians, already in difficulty due to the high cost of living. Among the many guests who will accompany Paolo Del Debbio: Paolo Mieli, Pierfrancesco Majorino, Matteo Perego, Irene Tinagli, Diana De Marchi and Ferdinando Nelli Feroci.

Where to see today’s episode – Thursday 12 October 2023 – of Dritto e rovescio on TV and live streaming? Paolo Del Debbio’s program is broadcast on Thursday evenings in prime time on Rete 4 (channel 4 of digital terrestrial). It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform MedisetPlay.it which allows you to follow Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.