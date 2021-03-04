The number of foreclosures initiated in 2020 in the courts of the Region of Murcia was 1,293, a figure that reflects a significant increase -26% more- compared to those started in 2019 and which represents the first interannual increase observed since 2014. According to the report ‘Effects of the economic crisis on judicial bodies’ that this Thursday made public by the Statistics Section of the Council General of the Judicial Power, foreclosures in the Region showed a rebound, after a decrease of more than 50% in 2019, and placed in less than a thousand procedures initiated.

If the national data is taken into account, the Region is in the fourth community where the most foreclosure lawsuits were filed in 2020, after Catalonia, with a total of 4,643, Andalusia (3,729), the Valencian Community (3,636) and Madrid (1,771).

The number of evictions practiced in 2020 in the Region of Murcia was 1,504, which represents a 95% crash compared to the 2,935 practiced the previous year. This data includes the launches of different types of properties (not only homes and, in the case of these, not only habitual residence).

49% of the evictions, 744, were the result of procedures derived from the Urban Leasing Law (LAU), while another 692 (46%) were derived from foreclosures. The remaining 68 were due to other causes. For the first time in these records procedures for evictions for non-payment of rent outperformed those derived from foreclosures.

However, based on national data, the Region remains in the top positions in terms of the communities with the highest number of evictions as a result of foreclosures, after the Valencian Community, with 1,640; Andalusia, with 1,349; Catalonia, with 1,069.

Private contests rise 19%



The number of contests presented in 2020 was 366, 10.9% less than those presented the previous year. Of them, 251 correspond to contests presented by individuals without business activity (whose jurisdiction corresponds from January 1, 2015 to the Courts of First Instance and of First Instance and Instruction), while the other 115 were registered in the Commercial Courts of the Region.

If we analyze both categories separately, we observe a divergent evolution. Thus, while bankruptcies registered a decrease of 76%, those of non-business individuals grew by 19.1%.

Competitions for natural persons have shown a year-on-year increase of 35.2% throughout Spain. The community with the highest number was Catalonia, with 1,912. Madrid followed, with 928; the Valencian Community, with 888 and Andalusia, with 884.

During 2020, 12 files of article 64 of the Bankruptcy Law were submitted, regarding the substantial modification of collective working conditions (ERE), one more than the previous year.

Lawsuits for dismissal increase by 5.2%



The 4,214 lawsuits for dismissal filed in the Social Courts in the Region of Murcia in 2020 represented an increase of 5.2% compared to those registered the previous year. In addition, the Social Courts registered 2,736 claims for quantity, 2.5% less than in 2019.

On the other hand, the payment procedures filed in 2020 in the Courts of First Instance and First Instance and Instruction of the Region were 26,883, 3.2% less than the previous year. This type of procedure is used to claim liquid, determined, overdue and enforceable monetary debts, and includes the amounts owed for common expenses of communities of urban property owners.

In 2020, individual actions on general conditions included in financing contracts with real estate collateral whose borrower is a natural person were filed in the specialized courts. 2,874 cases; 3,593 cases were resolved and 5,278 were pending. The specialized magistrates of the Region handed down 2,960 sentences, of which 96.8% were estimates.

During the past year, 3,446 verbal claims for possession were filed in the judicial bodies of the Region for illegal occupation of houses, 27.4% less than in 2019, having resolved 80. In Andalusia 827 have entered, 24% of the national total. Catalonia is followed, with 746; Valencian Community, with 396; and Madrid, with 321.