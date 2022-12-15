CDMX.- This Wednesday, December 14 Forecasts for Public Assistance unveiled the Winning tickets for the Melate, Melate Revancha, Melate Revanchita, Tris and Chispazo rafflesthe last two in their different modalities.
The options that Forecasts put into play today they are from Chispazo de las 3 and the traditional one; while Tris has Three, Half Day, Extra, Seven and Classic, each of them at different times that you can consult at the end of this publication.
Melate, Revancha and Revanchita have an accumulated bag of 30, 20 and 10 million pesos respectively, so a total of 60 million, about 3 million US dollars, were at stake.
Secondly, Chispazo does not have a guaranteed minimum baga, since the amount of the prizes varies depending on the number of little pieces that are sold in the established period. Tris’s reward system depends on how much you decide to playIf you want to know more, we recommend you read the information at the following link: https://www.lotenal.gob.mx/Tris/Tris.
- melt
- Rematch
- revenge
- Tris Noon: 08395
- Tris of the Three: 96711
- Extra Tris: 58652
- Three of the Seven: 78597
- Tris Classic
- Spark of the Three: 06 08 10 22 25
- Classic Sparkle
The missing results will be updated when Pronósticos para la Asistencia Pública publishes them in its official channels.
Draw schedules Wednesday forecasts
- Tris Half Day: Monday to Sunday 1:00 p.m.
- Tris de las Tres: Monday to Sunday 3:00 p.m.
- Spark at 3: Monday to Sunday 3:00 p.m.
- Tris Extra: Monday to Sunday 5:00 p.m.
- Three o’clock: Monday to Sunday 7:00 p.m.
- Gana Gato: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday 9:00 p.m.
- Melate Retro: Tuesdays and Saturdays 9:00 p.m.
- Tris Clásico: Monday to Sunday 9:15 p.m.
- Chispazo: Monday to Sunday 9:15 p.m.
- Melate: Wednesdays and Sundays 9:15 p.m.
- Melate Rematch: Wednesdays and Sundays 9:15 p.m.
- Melate Revanchita: Wednesdays and Sundays 9:15 p.m.
