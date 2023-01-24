Mexico.- This Monday, January 23 Forecasts for Public Assistance held the draws for Tris and Chispazowhich have several prizes of thousands of pesos.

To participate in this or any other betting raffle You can do it through the official agencies of the bookmaker or via the internet.

These raffles have a value of 1 and 10 pesos per bet, through which you have the opportunity to win attractive prizes of thousands of pesos.

Sad Result

HALF DAY | 44309

OF THE THREE | 54705

EXTRA| 41419

SEVEN | 37558

CLASSIC|

Spark Result

OF THE THREE | 04 08 13 16 21

CLASSIC|

It should be remembered that consented raffles of Forecasts such as Melate, Revancha, Revanchita, and Melate Retro are held on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

