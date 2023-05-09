Mexico.- This Monday, May 8, Forecasts for Public Assistance carried out the draw for Tris and Chispazo which offer prizes of several thousand pesos.

These Forecast draws are held every day of the week. To participate in them you can do it by entering a bet of 1 and 10 pesos.

The bet can be made through the official forecasting agencies, present throughout the Mexican Republic or via the internet.

Winners Tris and Chispazo de Prognostics 05/08/2023

Sad Result

HALF DAY | 53893

OF THE THREE | 29727

BONUSES | 82798

OF SEVEN | 00694

CLASSIC |

Spark Result

OF THE THREE | 01 02 09 10 24

CLASSIC |

It should be remembered that the Millionaire Forecast Giveaways, Melate and Melate Retro are held on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The next game will take place this Tuesday and offers an accumulated bag of 10 million pesos.