Mexico.- This Wednesday, February 15 Forecasts for Public Assistance carried out the draw for Melate, Revancha and Revanchita which has an accumulated bag of millions of pesos.

In addition to this raffle, Pronósticos also held the games of sad and sparkin which you have the opportunity to win excellent prizes of thousands of pesos.

In order to participate in these raffles, you can do so through the official agencies of Forecasts or via the internet.

Results Tris, Chispazo and Melate today 02/15/2023

TRIS NOON | 51998

THREE OF THE THREE | 87257

EXTRA TRIS | 57203

THREE OF SEVEN | 36101

CLASSIC TRIS |

SPARKLE OF THE THREE | 01 04 19 22 26

CLASSIC SPARK|

MELATE|

REVENGE|

REVENGE |

In the Melate draw, the Urn will randomly choose 7 spheres with the winning numbers: the first 6 selected numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is the additional number.

To win, the numbers on your ticket must match a minimum of two natural numbers.