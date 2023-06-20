Forecasts for Public Assistance carried out this Monday the draws for Tris and Chispazo in which you can win thousands of pesos with attractive prizes.

These betting raffles They are held every day of the week based on the official schedule. To participate you can do so through the official bookmaker agencies present throughout the Mexican Republic.

as in other forecast draws in Tris and Chispazo The dynamic is the same, because it is enough to enter your bet by choosing your favorite numbers.

Winners Forecasts 06/19/23

Sad Result

• HALF DAY | 90047

• OF THE THREE | 26460

• EXTRA | 54976

• OF THE SEVEN | 06894

• CLASSIC |

Spark Result

• OF THE THREE | 11 15 17 18 21

• CLASSIC |

It should be remembered that the millionaire forecast draws such as Melate and Melate Retro are held on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.