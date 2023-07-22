Pronósticos para la Asistencia Pública celebrated this Friday the prize draw of the bookmaker, Melate, Revancha y Revanchita, which today has an accumulated bag of 332 million pesos.

Melate, Revancha y Revanchita is the darling of Pronósticos and this game is held on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday after the close of sales, which runs automatically at 9:15 p.m.

This raffle has a participation cost of 30 pesos and to play you just have to randomly choose 7 numbers that will make you win, the first six numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is called an additional number.

Results Melate, Revancha and Revanchita

Melate|

Rematch|

revenge |

To win, the numbers on your flyer must match at least two natural numbers, the more numbers match, the greater your prize.

