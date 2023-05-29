Keys to obtain better credits in amounts, terms and interests

Prognosticos para la Asistencia Pública celebrated the Melate, Revancha y Revanchita raffle on this day, in which an accumulated bag of 169 million pesos is offered.

Also, this day the Tris and Chispazo raffles were also held in which you have the opportunity to win thousands of pesos in prizes.

To participate in these or any other Forecast draw, you can do it through the official agencies of the bookmaker or via the internet.

Tris Results

HALF DAY |

OF THE THREE |

EXTRA|

SEVEN |

CLASSIC|

Spark Results

OF THE THREE |

CLASSIC|

Results Melate Revancha and Revanchita

MELATE|

REVENGE|

REVENGE |

The Melate urn will randomly choose 7 numbers that will make you win, the first six numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is called an additional number, to win, the numbers on your flyer must match at least two natural numbers, the more numbers match, greater is your prize.

