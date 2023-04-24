Mexico.- This Sunday, April 23, Forecasts for Public Assistance carried out the Melate, Revancha and Revanchita Draw in which a prize of 123 million pesos is awarded.

In addition to this raffle, the Tris and Chispazo games were also held today, in which prizes of several thousand pesos are awarded.

To participate in these or any other Forecast draw, you can do so through the official agencies present throughout the Mexican Republic or via the Internet.

Sad Result

HALF DAY |

OF THE THREE |

EXTRA|

SEVEN |

CLASSIC|

Spark Result

Result Melate, Revancha and Revanchita

MELATE|

REVENGE|

REVENGE |

The Melate urn will randomly choose 7 numbers that will make you win, the first six numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is called an additional number, to win, the numbers on your flyer must match at least two natural numbers, the more numbers match, greater is your prize.