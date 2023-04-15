Mexico.- This Friday, April 14, Forecasts for Public Assistance carried out the raffle Melate, Revancha and Revanchita which put into play an accumulated bag of 107 million pesos.

In addition to this raffle, today the games of sad and spark in which you can win thousands of pesos in prizes.

To participate in these raffles, you can do so through the official forecasting agencies via the Internet.

Sad Result

HALF DAY | 55549

OF THE THREE | 85641

EXTRA| 53857

SEVEN |

CLASSIC|

Spark Result

OF THE THREE | 03, 07, 10, 16, 18

CLASSIC|

Result Melate, Revancha and Revanchita

MELATE|

REVENGE|

REVENGE |

The Melate urn will randomly choose 7 numbers that will make you win, the first six numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is called an additional number, to win, the numbers on your flyer must match at least two natural numbers, the more numbers match, greater is your prize.