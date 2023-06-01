Mexico.- This Wednesday, May 31 Forecasts for Public Assistance carried out the draw for Melate, Revancha and Revanchita in which a millionaire prize was put at stake.

In addition to this raffle, today the Tris and Chispazo games in which you can win thousands of pesos through excellent prizes.

To participate in these or any other betting raffleyou can do it through the official forecasting agencies present throughout Mexico or via the internet.

Winners Forecasts 05/31/2023

Tris Results

• HALF DAY | 21113

• OF THE THREE | 98212

• EXTRA | 82257

• OF THE SEVEN | 97852

• CLASSIC |

Spark Results

• OF THE THREE | 03 08 12 15 21

• CLASSIC |

Results Melate, Revancha and Revanchita

• MELATE |

• REVENGE |

• REVENGE |

The Melate urn will randomly choose 7 numbers that will make you win, the first six numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is called an additional number, to win, the numbers on your flyer must match at least two natural numbers, the more numbers match, greater is your prize.