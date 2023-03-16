Mexico.- This Wednesday, March 15, Forecasts for Public Assistance carried out the draw for Melate, Revancha and Revanchita which has an accumulated bag that could make you a millionaire.

In addition to this raffle, Today the Tris and Chispazo games were also heldwhich also offer thousands of pesos in prizes.

To participate in these raffles, you can do it through the official forecasting agencies present throughout the Mexican Republic or via the internet.

Winners Wednesday March 15, 2023

HALF DAY | 67964

OF THE THREE | 39281

EXTRA| 14370

SEVEN | 53025

CLASSIC|

Spark

OF THE THREE | 02 06 10 11 28

CLASSIC|

Melate, Revancha and Revanchita

MELATE|

REVENGE|

REVENGE |

The forecast results They will be updated when they are published.

In the Melate draw, the ballot box will randomly choose 7 spheres with the winning numbers: the first 6 selected are called natural numbers and the seventh is the additional one.

To win, the numbers on your ticket must match a minimum of two natural numbers.