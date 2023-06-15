Mexico.- This Wednesday, May 14 Forecasts for Public Assistance carried out the draw for Melate, Revancha and Revanchita in which a millionaire prize was put at stake.

Additional to this giveaway, today the games of Tris and Chispazo were also held in which you can win thousands of pesos through excellent prizes.

To participate in these or any other Forecast raffle, you can do so through the official Forecast agencies present throughout Mexico or via the Internet.

Winners Forecasts 06/14/2023

Tris Results

• HALF DAY | 47519

• OF THE THREE | 28277

• EXTRA | 08902

• OF THE SEVEN | 71121

• CLASSIC |

Spark Results

• OF THE THREE | 05 08 09 12 26

• CLASSIC |

Results Melate, Revancha and Revanchita

• MELATE |

• REVENGE |

• REVENGE |

The best offers this Hot Sale.

The Melate urn will randomly choose 7 numbers that will make you win, the first six numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is called an additional number, to win, the numbers on your flyer must match at least two natural numbers, the more numbers match, greater is your prize.