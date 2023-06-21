EYE! The SAT could fine you 90,000 pesos if you do not meet this requirement

Forecasts for Public Assistance carried out on this day the raffles for Tris, Chispazo Melate Retro and win cat in which you can win excellent prizes of several thousand pesos.

These Forecast draws are held every day of the week based on the official schedule and with just one bet choosing your lucky numbers you can win important prizes.

To participate in these or any other Forecast draw, you can do so through the official agencies of the bookmaker or via the internet.

Sad Result

HALF DAY |

OF THE THREE |

EXTRA|

SEVEN |

CLASSIC|

Spark Result

OF THREE

CLASSIC|

Result Cat Wins

RESULT|

Retro Melate Result

RESULT|

The Melate Retro urn will randomly choose 7 spheres with the winning numbers: the first 6 selected numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is the additional number. To win, the numbers on your ticket must match a minimum of one natural number and one additional.

