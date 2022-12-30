Mexico.- This Thursday, December 29 Forecasts for Public Assistance held the raffles Tris, Chispazo and Gana Gatoin which he delivered excellent prizes of several thousand pesos.

These raffles are held every day of the week based on the official Forecast schedule. To participate you just have to go to your nearest betting agency and choose your lucky numbers.

The Tris, Chispazo and Gana Gato draws have a cost of 1 and 10 pesos per bet and with this you have the opportunity to win thousands of pesos, since several prizes are put at stake every day.

Sad Result

HALF DAY | 12766

OF THE THREE | 50408

EXTRA| 30074

SEVEN | 18517

CLASSIC|

Spark Result

OF THE THREE | 05, 11, 18, 19, 25

CLASSIC|

Result Cat Wins

It should be remembered that the consented draws of Pronósticos, Melate and Melate Retro are held on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In these raffles you have the opportunity to become a millionaire, since both the classic version of Melate and Retro offer accumulated bags of several million pesos.