Mexico.- This Monday, November 21, could be your lucky day to participate in the raffles Tris and Spark of forecasts for Public Assistance.

These games are held every day of the week and you can participate in them by entering your bet in the official forecasting agencies or via the internet.

To play you only have to choose your lucky numbers and pay your bet, which in the case of Tris has a value of 1 peso and in Chispazo 10 pesos.

Tris Results

HALF DAY | 77415

OF THE THREE | 71545

EXTRA| 71287

SEVEN | 17294

CLASSIC|

Spark Results

OF THE THREE | 01, 09, 18, 26, 27

CLASSIC|

It should be remembered that the consented draws for Forecasts for Public Assistance, Melate and Retro Melate are held on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

In these games you have the opportunity to become a millionaire with a single bet, since every day they offer an accumulated bag of several million pesos.

“This note will be updated as the results are released by Pronósticos”