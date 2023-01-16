Mexico.- This Sunday, January 15 Forecasts for Public Assistance carried out the raffle Melate, Revancha and Revanchita which has an accumulated bag of more than 226 million pesos.

In addition to this, on this day the raffles for sad and spark in which various prizes of several thousand pesos are delivered.

To participate in these or any other Chispazo raffle you can do so through the official forecasting agencies or via the internet.

Tris Results

HALF DAY | 34444

OF THE THREE | 98876

EXTRA| 44864

SEVEN | 51465

CLASSIC|

Spark Results

Results Melate, Revancha and Revanchita

MELATE|

REVENGE|

REVENGE |

The Melate urn will randomly select 7 spheres with the winning numbers: the first 6 selected numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is the additional number.

To win, the numbers on your ticket must match a minimum of two natural numbers.