Mexico.- This Friday, April 28, Forecasts for Public Assistance carried out the raffle Melate, Revancha and Revanchita in which a prize of 97 million pesos.

In addition to this raffle, today the raffles for sad and sparky, which offer you the opportunity to win thousands of pesos.

To participate in these or any other Forecast draws, you can do so through the official agencies of the bookmaker or via the internet.

Sad Result

HALF DAY |

OF THE THREE |

EXTRA|

SEVEN |

CLASSIC|

Spark Result

Result Melate, Revancha and Revanchita

MELATE|

REVENGE|

REVENGE |

The Melate urn will randomly choose 7 numbers that will make you win, the first six numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is called an additional number, to win, the numbers on your flyer must match at least two natural numbers, the more numbers match, greater is your prize.