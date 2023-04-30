IMSS and ISSSTE Pension: When do you deposit the May 2023 payment?

This is how the dollar goes today April 29, 2023 in Mexico

IMSS modality 40: From THIS AMOUNT it is convenient for you to register

Earn money while you shop: coin machines in stores

Mexico.- This Saturday, April 29, Pronósticos para la Asistencia Pública carried out the draw for Melate, Retro, in which an accumulated bag of more than 8 million pesos is offered.

In addition to this raffle, today the games of Tris, Chispazo and Gana Gato in which you can earn thousands of pesos.

To participate in these or any other Forecast raffles you can do so through the official agencies present throughout the Mexican Republic or via the Internet.

Sad Result

HALF DAY |

OF THE THREE |

EXTRA|

SEVEN |

CLASSIC|

Spark Result

OF THE THREE |

CLASSIC|

Result Cat Wins

RESULT|

Retro Melate Result

RESULT|

The Melate Retro urn will randomly choose 7 spheres with the winning numbers: the first 6 selected numbers are called natural numbers and the seventh is the additional number. To win, the numbers on your ticket must match a minimum of one natural number and one additional.

#Forecasts #Result #Melate #Retro #draws #today #April