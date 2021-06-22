Date 4 of the Copa América is coming up and the qualifiers for the quarterfinals will begin to be defined. Here is the forecast of 90Min.
1. Ecuador 3-1 Peru
A true finale. Ecuador is in last position and is falling out of the quarterfinals. That will lead to him coming out with everything and making a difference in the first half. It will be revenge for what happened in the Playoffs.
two. Brazil 1-1 Colombia
Brazil has already qualified for the quarterfinals and will come out more relaxed. Colombia plays its last game of the group stage and will finish with the perfect score from the hosts.
3. Bolivia 0-2 Uruguay
Uruguay has a single point in the Cup and needs to win to think about qualifying. He will take advantage of one of the weakest teams on the continent and win.
Four. Chile 1-1 Paraguay
Chile is another of those classified for the quarterfinals and will arrive with several casualties for the match against Paraguay. Despite the fact that Martín Lasarte is going to make several modifications, he will be able to tie Berizzo’s men, who will settle for the point thinking about the classification (if Bolivia loses before Uruguay, it will reach him with the tie).
