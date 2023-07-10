Forecasts for Public Assistance carried out the Chispazo raffle this Sunday, which offers the opportunity to win thousands of pesos in cash.

Chispazo is a draw from the family of Electronic Draws that is easier to win. It does not have a guaranteed minimum bag, since its award depends on the sales that accumulate for each draw.

The game consists of you having to choose a possible combination of 5, 6, or up to 7 numbers, from a set from 1 to 28 and wait for the Chispazo machine to select your combination, where it is enough to hit two numbers to win.

Spark Results

HALF DAY |

OF THE THREE |

To participate, go to your nearest outlet and fill out your Chispazo flyer with which you can play up to five times. If you want to participate with one, two, three or four combinations, mark NULL in the box that you are not going to use.