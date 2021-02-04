In February, central Russia will experience abnormal cold weather. A noticeable decrease in temperature will begin on February 5, warned in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta, head of the laboratory of the Hydrometeorological Center Lyudmila Parshina.

According to the forecaster, on February 5, Moscow is expected to 9-11 degrees below zero during the day and up to 14 degrees below zero at night. “On February 6 it is even colder – minus 13-18 degrees at night, and minus 10-15 degrees during the day. And on February 7 at night until minus 22, during the day – up to minus 17 degrees, ”added Parshina.

At the beginning of next week, the capital will face frosts down to minus 26 degrees at night and 13-18 degrees during the day. Cold weather is predicted in other regions as well. So, according to forecasts of weather forecasters, in the north of the Volga region, in the Arkhangelsk and Kursk regions there will be heavy snowfalls. In the Krasnodar Territory, the Volgograd Region and the Crimea, rain and snow are expected, the expert specified.

Earlier, the chief specialist of the Moscow meteorological office, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, said that abnormal cold weather awaits Moscow at the end of this week. According to her, the air temperature will be below the climatic norm by 7-8 degrees.