Showers with thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 15-17 m/s are expected in the capital region from Sunday, May 21, to Tuesday, May 23. This is stated on May 20 in a message on website Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

The air temperature in Moscow and the region on Sunday will not exceed 17-19 degrees, on Monday and Tuesday the thermometers will show only 20-22 degrees.

“Cloudy with clearings. Light, in places moderate rain, in some areas a thunderstorm, ”such weather is expected in the metropolis on May 22.

The wind will increase again to 15 m/s. On Tuesday, May 23, precipitation will continue. Rains in Moscow will be accompanied by thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 17 m/s.

“In the afternoon, light, in some places moderate rain, in some areas a thunderstorm, the temperature in Moscow is 20 … 22, in the region 18 … 23,” the forecasters noted.

Earlier on Saturday, Roman Vilfand, a researcher at the Hydrometeorological Center, said that July weather is returning to Central Russia, as the temperature rises to 28 degrees during the day from May 25 to May 28.

Sunny weather, partly cloudy weather and some light rain is predicted for the end of next week.