Record snowfall is expected in the Moscow region at the end of the week. This on Monday, February 8, reported on website “Meteon news”.

According to forecasts of meteorologists, severe frosts in the capital will be replaced by a record snowfall due to the struggle between the Arctic anticyclone and the southern cyclone, the city news agency writes. “Moscow”…

On Tuesday, February 9, frost is expected in Moscow up to -25 degrees at night, up to -15 degrees during the day. This day can be the coldest since the beginning of winter. By the end of the working week, “the southern cyclone will be trying to break the blockade of freezing air.” On Friday, February 12, snow and blizzard will come to the capital. The snowfall will be accompanied by a gusty wind, a significant decrease in visibility. Heavy snowfall will go throughout the day, a record amount of precipitation will fall in the city per day. For Friday and Saturday, according to forecasts, more than half of the monthly norm of precipitation may fall: the snowdrifts will grow by at least 20 cm, writes RIAMO… The height of snow in the capital is currently 31-35 cm.

Meteorologists suggest that the daily record of 1973 will be broken, when 7.3 mm of precipitation fell in the capital, writes “Moscow 24”…

Earlier forecasters told about the weather in Moscow on Monday, February 8. According to experts’ forecasts, in the daytime the air temperature in the capital will be –14 … –12 degrees, by the night the thermometer will drop to –27 … –25. Atmospheric pressure will remain within 751–753 mm Hg.