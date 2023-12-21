In Moscow on Saturday, December 23, low atmospheric pressure is expected to be close to record. This was reported on Thursday, December 21st. website Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

According to experts, atmospheric pressure may approach a record high of 727 mmHg. Art.

The previous record for this day was recorded in 1971, when the barometer reading was 723 mmHg. Art., TV channel reports “360”.

“With a new influx of heat from the southwest, the temperature will rise to plus 4 degrees. This is a fairly high temperature, but not a record one. It was plus 5.9 degrees on December 23, 2015,” the city news agency quotes weather forecasters as saying. “Moscow”.

In addition, heavy snowfall is forecast on the night of Sunday, December 24, and temperatures will range from -3 to -1 degrees. Black ice is expected, the TV channel reports. “Star”.

During this thaw, snowdrifts have noticeably decreased; on the morning of Thursday, December 21, the height of the snow cover at the VDNKh weather station was 24 cm and up to 32 cm of snow fell in Tushino and Kashira. This is higher than the average, which for the second half of December is 15–17 cm.

Earlier on December 21, leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, said that light snow and up to -9 degrees are expected in Moscow on New Year's Eve. He added that frosty weather will return to the capital next week: in the first two days it will be -3…-1 degrees during the day.

On December 14, pathophysiologist Sergei Stepanov in conversation with Life.ru If you have a headache during snowfall, I advised you to stop using gadgets. According to him, such a meteorological phenomenon is characterized by a low background atmospheric pressure. This condition, according to experts, you just need to wait it out. Avoiding gadgets and reading will help relieve symptoms, writes RT.