In the Moscow region on Thursday, January 21, snowfall is expected, which will turn into freezing rain by Friday, January 22. About this on Wednesday, January 20, reported press service of the regional Ministry of Transport.

According to forecasters, the region will get warmer up to + 1 … + 3 degrees, this is 8 degrees higher than the climatic norm in January, writes NSN… The wind will be south, the speed will be 4-7 m / s, gusts can reach 11-13 m / s.

In connection with the predicted deterioration of weather conditions, drivers in the Moscow Region were urged to be extremely careful on the roads. The road services of the Moscow region were put on high alert due to unfavorable forecasts. If necessary, the roads will be treated with deicing materials and special equipment is used, writes RT…

The Ministry of Transport of the Moscow Region called on both drivers and pedestrians to be extremely attentive and comply with traffic rules, the channel notes “360”…

“Do not rush on the roads, observe the speed limit and do not make sudden maneuvers, keep your distance and be careful when driving within the city limits,” the city news agency cites “Moscow” the message of the department.

On January 20, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, spoke about the onset of the thaw in the European part of Russia. According to the forecaster, icicles will form on the roofs of buildings from Friday in connection with the onset of the thaw.