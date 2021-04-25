The cold weather will last in the center of European Russia until the end of April and the first days of May. This was announced on Sunday, April 25, by the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand.

According to him, in the next week the air temperature in the region will be below normal by two to three degrees and will not exceed 8-10 degrees. “RIA News”…

“We do not expect an explosive warming until the end of the month, and we do not expect 1-2 May,” the meteorologist said.

Forecasters predict that although the weather will be cloudy until the end of the month, heavy precipitation is not expected. Wilfand added that at night there can be not only intermittent rains, but also sleet.

The meteorologist explained that the cold weather is associated with the action of a cyclone that formed in northern Europe.

On Saturday, Marina Makarova, the chief specialist of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, said that Moscow residents should not wait for the arrival of heat until the end of April.