A cold snap to temperatures typical of mid-October awaits residents of the center of European Russia in the second half of next week, said Marina Makarova, chief specialist of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, on Saturday, October 10.

According to her, in the coming weekend, as well as at the beginning of next week, the regions of central Russia will be under the influence of an anticyclone. “RIA News”…

“The anticyclone will move in the southeast direction and gradually in the northern and western regions of the European part, cyclones and their atmospheric fronts will gain an increasing influence. This can already be traced, but it will gradually become a more sustainable process, ”said Makarova.

The specialist clarified that in the metropolitan region, the excess of the temperature norm by five degrees will continue until the middle of next week.

“According to preliminary forecasts, in the second half of next week there will be a steady decrease in temperature to normal values. On Friday, we predict 10-15 degrees, and on weekends it can be even cooler, ”Makarova said.

It was reported on Thursday that cloudless and low wind weather will be in Moscow throughout the next week. According to weather forecasters, the so-called golden autumn in the region is held by a stable anticyclone.