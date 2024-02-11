Cloudy, moderate precipitation in places in the form of sleet, sleet and up to -2 degrees – this is the weather expected for residents of the capital region on Monday, February 12. The corresponding forecast was published on website Hydrometeorological center.

The air temperature in Moscow during the day will vary in the range of –2…0 degrees. At night, the thermometer will drop to -4.

In the Moscow region, temperatures are predicted to range from -5 to 0 degrees, with temperatures dropping to -7 at night.

East and southeast winds are expected at a speed of 5–10 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 745 mmHg.

Forecasters also warned of heavy ice, wet snow and fog.

Earlier, on February 11, leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, Evgeniy Tishkovets, said that abnormally high barometer readings are expected in Moscow in the coming week, and one should beware of the pressure “bump.” He noted that on Friday, February 16, the atmospheric pressure in the capital will be 769 mm Hg. Art., which is 22 units higher than the norm.

Before this, on February 9, the leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, reported that on Monday, February 12, freezing rains and warming down to -1 degree are expected in Moscow. He warned that the icy glaze that will appear on tree branches and wires will significantly increase the weight load and could lead to falling tree branches and downed power lines. The forecaster called on Muscovites to be careful on the streets, as the roads and sidewalks will be slippery.