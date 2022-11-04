Cloudy weather with clearings, in some places light snow, sleet and up to 2 degrees below zero expect residents of the Moscow region on Friday, November 4. The corresponding forecast was published on the website of the Russian hydrometeorological center.

During the day in Moscow, the air temperature will fluctuate in the range from 2 degrees of frost to zero, at night it is expected to drop to -2 degrees.

In the region, forecasters promise from -3 to 2 degrees above zero during the daytime and up to -4 degrees at night.

A northerly wind is expected at a speed of 2–7 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 750 mmHg.

The day before, on November 3, the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, predicted comfortable weather in the capital region for the coming weekend. At the same time, he pointed out that it is not worth counting on sunny and warm weather, and snow is possible in certain areas of the city and the region.

A day earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand at a press conference at the Izvestia Information Center said that in November the weather in the Moscow region is expected to be close to normal. The pre-winter period, in which Russia is now, will last until mid-December, the meteorologist said.