Muscovites expect a sharp drop in atmospheric pressure on Sunday. Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, told about this on Saturday, March 6.

“Atmospheric pressure will collapse to the baric bottom, which is 729 millimeters of mercury, after today’s 747 millimeters – by 18 units. “Will rip the head off” not only meteorological, but also healthy people “, – he is quoted as saying “RIA News”.

The forecaster clarified that at the moment the atmospheric pressure in the capital is normal, so the jump will be sharp.

“We are now normal, at the level of Moscow, at the level of seven hills, and 729 millimeters lifts us to a height of 180-200 meters up, to the level of Moscow skyscrapers,” added Tishkovets.

On March 4, Tishkovets warned the residents of Moscow about the “baric hammer”. According to him, cyclones will bring abrupt changes of warm and cold air, which will provoke surges in atmospheric pressure.