On Saturday, September 26, in the metropolitan region the air will warm up to 20-22 degrees, in the Moscow region the thermometer will rise to 17-22 degrees. This is stated website Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

According to forecasters, Muscovites are expected to experience warm weather without precipitation, southeast wind of 5-10 m / s. It is noted that the atmospheric pressure in the middle of the day will be 753 mm Hg.

At the same time, it will get colder at night up to 7 degrees, in the Moscow region – up to 4 degrees.

Earlier in the hydrometeorological center, residents of the capital were warned of a possible repetition of Indian summer. In turn, the climatologist said that the consequence of the long Indian summer in the Russian Federation could be a damp and snowless period in December.

Let us remind you that the upcoming weekend in Moscow will be the last warm and sunny days of this month.