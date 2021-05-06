Forecasters said that cloudy weather with clearings awaits Muscovites and residents of the Moscow region, as well as intermittent rain. This was announced on Thursday, May 6 by the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia at the official website…

During the day in Moscow, the air will warm up to 17-19 degrees Celsius, at night the air temperature can drop to 5 degrees Celsius. In the Moscow region in the daytime from 15 to 20 degrees Celsius, at night in some places up to 2 degrees above zero.

Atmospheric pressure will be about 740 mm Hg. Art. South, southwest wind is expected at a speed of 7-12 m / s. Gusts of up to 20 m / s were also reported, in connection with which on May 6, a yellow hazard level was declared in the Moscow region.

Earlier, due to strong winds, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry warned Moscow residents about strong winds on Thursday, May 6. Due to weather conditions, rescuers urged residents of the capital to be careful.