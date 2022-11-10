Cloudy weather with clearings, mostly without precipitation is expected in the capital on Thursday, November 10. This is reported on the website. hydrometeorological center.

It is noted that during the day in Moscow the air will warm up to +7…+9 degrees, at night the thermometers will drop to +6…+8.

A southwesterly wind at a speed of 5–10 m/s is expected during the day, and western and southwestern winds at a speed of 6–11 m/s will be expected at night.

Atmospheric pressure will be 750-751 mm Hg.

Earlier, on November 9, the chief specialist of the Moscow Meteorological Bureau Tatyana Pozdnyakova, in an interview with Izvestia, predicted new temperature records in the capital. According to her, on November 12, a record for the maximum air temperature is expected. The forecaster noted that the thermometers can rise to +12 degrees.

On the eve of the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand predicted warming in the capital, but noted that it would be accompanied by precipitation.

On November 9, Tishkovets announced that winter in Central Russia would come “strictly according to the calendar” – December 1. The average temperature, according to the forecaster, in the daytime will be about -3.5 degrees, at night – about -8.6 degrees.