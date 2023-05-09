Partly cloudy, without precipitation and up to 16 degrees Celsius – this weather is expected by the Moscow region on Tuesday, May 9. The corresponding forecast is published on site Russian Hydrometeorological Center.

During the day, the air temperature in Moscow will vary in the range of +14…+16 degrees, at night the thermometers will drop to +1.

In the Moscow region during the day it is expected from +11 to +16 degrees, at night it will get colder to zero, in some places freezing to -2.

A northern wind is forecasted at a speed of 2–7 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 757-759 mm Hg.

Earlier, on May 8, Phobos weather center specialist Yevgeny Tishkovets said that the weather conditions on May 9 would not interfere with the air part of the Victory Parade in Moscow.

The day before, Tishkovets said that at the beginning of the week there will be night frosts in the capital, and by the end it is expected to reach 22 degrees Celsius.

Prior to this, on May 5, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, said that summer in the European part of Russia is expected to be warm, and July will be the hottest month. At the same time, he noted that the temperature in this part of Russia is predicted to be near and above the norm.