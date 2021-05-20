On Thursday, May 20, Muscovites will experience cloudy weather with clearings and up to 23 degrees Celsius. It will rain, in some areas of the capital with a thunderstorm. This is reported on website Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

In the daytime, the air temperature in the city will be plus 21-23 degrees. It will get colder at night to plus 11.

South-east, south wind, 6-11 m / s, in places with gusts up to 17 m / s, in connection with which on May 20, a yellow hazard level was declared in the Moscow region. Atmospheric pressure will be about 741 mm Hg.

During the day in the Moscow region, the air will warm up from 18 to 23 degrees Celsius. On Friday night, the temperature will drop to plus 8 degrees.

On May 19, Elena Volosyuk, a leading specialist at the Phobos weather center, spoke about the deteriorating weather and cooling in Moscow by the end of the week. It is expected that the coldest day of the week will be Friday, when the air temperature will not exceed +18 degrees.