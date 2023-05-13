Partly cloudy, intermittent rain in some places and up to 23 degrees Celsius – this weather awaits the Moscow region on Saturday, May 13. The corresponding forecast is published on website Russian Hydrometeorological Center.

During the day, the air temperature in Moscow will vary in the range of +21…+23 degrees, at night the thermometers will drop to +7.

In the Moscow region during the day it is expected from +19 to +24 degrees, at night it will get colder to +5.

A northern and northwestern wind is forecasted at a speed of 5–10 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 753-755 mm Hg.

Earlier on May 12, Evgeniy Tishkovets, a leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, said that this day was the warmest since the beginning of spring in the capital. The air temperature in the capital reached +21.2 degrees.

The day before, the head of Yandex Weather, Alexander Ganshin, told Izvestia that up to 23 degrees Celsius is expected in the capital over the weekend.

Prior to this, on May 5, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia Roman Vilfand said that the summer in the European part of the country is expected to be warm, and July will be the hottest month.