Cloudy with clearings, intermittent rain and up to 12 degrees Celsius – this is what the Moscow region expects on Monday, May 1. The corresponding forecast is published on site Russian Hydrometeorological Center.

During the day, the air temperature in Moscow will vary in the range of +10…+12 degrees, at night the thermometers will drop to -1.

In the Moscow region during the day it is expected from +9 to +14 degrees, at night it will get colder to 0, in some places freezing to -3.

A western and northwestern wind is forecast at a speed of 4–10 m/s, with gusts up to 15 m/s in some places.

Atmospheric pressure – 746-752 mm Hg.

Earlier, on April 29, it was reported that the so-called return frosts are expected in the center of the European part of Russia. A cold snap with nightly negative temperatures is expected in the capital region on the night of May 2. Cold weather and sub-zero temperatures will come to Moscow and the region on the night of May 5.

Prior to this, on April 27, the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, said that the first ten days of May in Moscow would probably be colder than the climatic norm.