Partly cloudy, light rain, moderate in places in the region, fog in places in the evening and up to 8 degrees Celsius – this weather is expected by the Moscow region on Friday, March 31. The corresponding forecast was published on the website of the Russian hydrometeorological center.

During the day, the air temperature in Moscow will vary from +6 to +8 degrees, at night the thermometers will drop to +1.

In the Moscow region during the day it is expected from +4 to +9 degrees, at night it will get colder to -2.

During the day, a north wind is predicted at a speed of 3-8 m/s, at night – a south wind, its speed will be 4-9 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 738-742 mmHg.

Earlier, on March 30, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, said that the beginning of April would not please the residents of the capital with warm and sunny weather.

On March 27, the head of the Meteo prognostic center, Alexander Shuvalov, told Izvestia that by the end of this week, on March 31, frosts would return to Moscow and the Moscow Region, but not for long.

Prior to this, on March 25, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand predicted the return of the weather in the capital region to climatic norms, that is, a cooling of 8-10 degrees. So, until March 30-31, the April weather will last in Moscow, the weatherman said.