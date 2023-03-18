Partly cloudy, no precipitation, sleet and up to four degrees Celsius – this is what the Moscow region expects on Saturday, March 18. The corresponding forecast was published on the website of the Russian hydrometeorological center.

During the day, the air temperature in Moscow will vary from +2 to +4 degrees, at night the thermometers will drop to -9.

In the Moscow region during the day it is expected from 0 to +5 degrees, at night it will get colder to -10.

Wind of variable directions is predicted during the day at a speed of 2–7 m/s, at night – a southeast wind with the same speed.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760-763 mmHg.

Earlier, on March 16, Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, said that winter frosts would return to the capital region at the weekend. The forecaster noted that spring has not yet fully come into its own, and therefore, at night hours on Saturday and Sunday, March 18 and 19, serious drops in temperature are expected.

Prior to this, on March 13, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, said that spring in the Moscow region should not be expected until mid-April. According to him, the snow will melt for a very long time: it will completely melt not earlier than the first decade of April. Over the course of this winter, rainfall was above the norm – this became an obstacle to the early onset of spring.