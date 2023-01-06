Partly cloudy, mostly without precipitation, sleet and up to 26 degrees below zero – this is what the Moscow region expects on Friday, January 6. The corresponding forecast was published on the website of the Russian hydrometeorological center.

Daytime temperatures in Moscow will range from -21 to -19 degrees. At night, the thermometers will drop to -26 degrees.

In the Moscow region during the day it is expected from -23 to -18 degrees below zero, at night – up to 29 degrees below zero.

A northern and northwestern wind is forecasted at a speed of 4–11 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 751-755 mm Hg.

Earlier, on January 5, the Hydrometeorological Center announced an “orange” level of weather danger due to abnormal cold, which will be valid from 21:00 on January 5 to 21:00 on January 7. It is noted that the air temperature can drop by 9-17 degrees below the climatic norm.

On the same day, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, said that the unusual trajectory of the movement of air masses is the cause of abnormally cold weather in Russia.

On the eve it was reported that the temperature in the heating system of Moscow was raised to 130 degrees due to the approach of frost.