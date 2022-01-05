Cloudy weather, heavy snow in places and a blizzard await Muscovites on Wednesday, January 5. This is reported on website Hydrometeorological center.

During the day, the air temperature in Moscow will rise to zero degrees, at night it will get colder to -2 degrees.

Forecasters warn of ice and drifts on the road.

Southeast and east winds are expected at a speed of 6–11 m / s, in places gusts up to 17 m / s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 730-732 mm Hg.

On January 4, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, said that the Annette cyclone would pass through Central Russia on Wednesday and bring a blizzard and snowfall to Moscow.

He also said that the total amount of precipitation for the coming daylight hours will be about 8 mm, which corresponds to 20% of the entire January norm, and the height of the snow cover in the capital will increase from 26 to 30 cm.

A day earlier, the head of the Meteo forecast center, Alexander Shuvalov, warned that a sharp warming was expected in Moscow on January 5.