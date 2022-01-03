Cloudy weather, light snow, ice and up to 9 degrees of frost await Muscovites on Monday, January 3. The relevant data is posted on website Russian Hydrometeorological Center.

During the day in Moscow, forecasters predict from -9 to -7 degrees, at night – up to 15 degrees below zero.

On the territory of the Moscow Region, the thermometer will show from -12 to -7 degrees during the daytime and up to -16, in some places up to -21 degrees at night.

Southeast and east winds are expected at a speed of 5-10 m / s.

The atmospheric pressure will be 736 mm Hg.

The day before, on January 2, Yevgeny Tishkovets, a leading employee of the Phobos weather center, shared temperature forecasts for January, indicating that the residents of the capital will face moderately cold weather with “traditional Epiphany frosts” and a slight surplus of precipitation. In particular, an increase in snowfall is expected by 10-20%.