Forecasters said that guests and residents of the capital region on Wednesday, January 26, expect cloudy weather and light snow. This was reported on the website of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia.

During the day in Moscow it is expected from -6 to -4 degrees, at night – up to -11 degrees. In the Moscow region in the daytime it is also about -5 degrees, at night it will get cold in places up to -12 degrees.

The wind is forecasted to be from the west at a speed of 5-10 m/s. Light rain in places, as well as sleet. Atmospheric pressure will be 748 mm Hg. Art.

On the night of January 26, snowfall is expected in the capital. In Moscow and the Moscow region extended the “yellow” level of weather danger due to black ice until Thursday morning. City services said they are ready to clean up the consequences of a snowfall

Forecaster of the weather center “Phobos” Yevgeny Tishkovets said that by the end of January, snowdrifts in the capital will grow to half a meter. Since the beginning of the month, 114% of the monthly rainfall has already fallen in the city.

On January 24, the chief specialist of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Marina Makarova, said that snowfalls caused by a cyclone from the north-west are expected this week in Central Russia. The specialist clarified that adverse weather conditions are recorded mainly in the south and in the lower reaches of the Volga.