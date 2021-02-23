Frosty weather without snowfalls is expected in the metropolitan area on Tuesday, February 23rd. Reported by TASS with reference to the Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation.

During the day in Moscow, it is expected from 15 to 17 degrees below zero degrees, at night it will get colder to minus 22 degrees.

In the Moscow region on Tuesday, the air temperature will be from minus 14 to minus 19 degrees. On Wednesday night, thermometers will show up to 25 degrees below zero, in some places – up to minus 30.

South-east wind, 2-7 m / s. The atmospheric pressure will be about 769 mm Hg.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of the Russian Federation, Roman Vilfand, reported that the whole center of the European part of Russia on Defender of the Fatherland Day, February 23, will be characterized by “male” weather.

On February 20, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, chief specialist of the Moscow meteorological office, said that a thaw with temperatures down to zero or a slight plus would come to Moscow on February 26.