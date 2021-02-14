Cloudy frosty weather with light snow is expected in the metropolitan area on Sunday 14 February. This is reported by the Hydrometeorological Center.

During the day in Moscow, thermometers will show from 12 to 14 degrees below zero, on Monday night it will get colder to minus 22 degrees.

The speed of the northwest wind will reach 5-10 m / s, with gusts up to 15 m / s. Atmospheric pressure will be about 744 mm Hg, reports TASS…

In the Moscow region during the day it will be from 12 to 17 degrees below zero, at night the temperature will drop to minus 25 degrees.

The hydrometeorological center also announced a “yellow” level of weather hazard in the Moscow region due to icy conditions.

“The degree of intensity of dangerous phenomena: yellow – the weather is potentially dangerous,” – said in the message.

The warning will remain in effect until Monday, 15 February 22:00.

On Saturday, the leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, said that severe night frosts would return to Moscow from next week. On average, the temperature background at night will fluctuate between 19-24 degrees below zero. In the daytime, the thermometer will show 12-17 degrees below zero.